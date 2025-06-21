Helpline Launched For Eapcet, Icet, PGEcet Students

Hyderabad:With confusion surrounding certificate verification and web counselling for various entrance exams in Telangana, a group of student volunteers has launched a helpline to assist candidates.

Members of the Students Protection Forum announced the initiative at a student meeting held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on Friday. The helpline is aimed at first-generation and rural students appearing for Eapcet, Ecet, Polycet, PGEcet, Icet and other entrance counselling processes.

“Many students miss out on good colleges simply due to lack of awareness,” said Rahul Naik and Shiva Krishna Reddy from the Forum. “Some don’t realise they are eligible for full fee reimbursement. Others bring the wrong documents or miss deadlines.”



To address these issues, the volunteers have shared their mobile numbers, inviting students across the state to reach out with queries. Common doubts include: which certificates to carry, how to lock web options properly and who qualifies for reimbursement under which category.



The helpline numbers are: 7801009838, 9392868221, 9392325790, 8897546509, 8885109017 and 7981838835. The Forum said it would continue the effort until the counselling rounds are completed.



Govt schools to assess learning gaps



Hyderabad:All government, local bodies, TGMS, TGREIS, KGBV, and urban residential schools in Telangana have been directed to conduct baseline tests for Classes I to IX between June 25 and June 30. The tests will be conducted under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme for Classes I to V, and the Learning Improvement Programme (LIP) for Classes VI to IX. These are part of the academic quality enhancement drive for the 2025–26 academic year.

The director of SCERT has sent soft copies of test papers and evaluation guidelines to district educational officers (DEOs), who must ensure timely distribution to school heads. Progress data must be uploaded to the Telangana School Education App by July 15. DEOs have been asked to personally oversee implementation, ensure proper evaluation, and identify learning gaps through the tests.



GHMC focuses on anti-mosquito prevention

Hyderabad:GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan has appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness to prevent mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. On Friday, he inspected areas in Musheerabad circle including Gandhi Nagar, Arundhati Colony, Kawadiguda School and Indira Park areas.

At Kawadiguda School, he spoke to students about mosquito prevention. At Indira Park, he interacted with morning walkers, reviewed grievances and ordered actions including clearing plastic and iron waste, fixing water leaks, pruning unsafe trees, and repairing fountains. He also instructed officials to improve the butterfly park and enforce a plastic ban inside parks.

In a separate meeting, Karnan asked GHMC officials to meet property tax targets and warned of action against underperforming bill collectors. He also reviewed fogging and desilting works. Every ward must have a fogging supervisor, while zonal entomologists will oversee operations. Regular fogging in parks and notices to negligent engineers were also mandated.

Zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran, deputy commissioner Ramanujula Reddy and other officials participated in the inspections and reviews.



DSC 2024 teachers’ salaries approved



Hyderabad:After months of appeals from teacher unions, the Telangana finance department has directed treasury officials to process salary bills for DSC 2024 teachers. The department instructed officials to treat October 10 as the effective date for salary drawal and process bills accordingly.



The order, issued through Memo No. 530/210/TFR/2024 by principal finance secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on June 19, brings clarity to thousands of newly appointed teachers awaiting salary approval. “This is the outcome of eight months of continuous efforts with the DSE and finance department,” said TSUTF representatives. “It provides much-needed relief to the affected teachers.” The memo is expected to benefit thousands of DSC 2024 teachers whose appointments were formalised last October.