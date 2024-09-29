Help prevent atrocities against women, Murmu urges NALSAR graduates

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday made a strong pitch for the creation of a nation-wide network of women advocates and law students to prevent atrocities against women.

Addressing the 21st annual convocation of Nalsar University of Law in Shamirpet campus here, the President urged the alumni to spearhead the creation of the network. She stressed the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to tackle gender-based violence and create a more just society.

"The network will work with the mandate to make concerted efforts to prevent atrocities against women and deal with cases of such atrocities," Murmu stated. Nalsar students could leverage their legal education to serve as effective instruments of social justice and contribute to national development.

Acknowledging the growing role of technology in modern legal practices, President Murmu advised graduates to harness technological tools not only for professional advancement but also to further the cause of social justice.

She hailed the achievements of girls from Nalsar, as they had outperformed their male peers in securing top honours, a trend, she pointed out was increasingly common in higher education institutions across the country.

"Despite several limitations, daughters are making us proud with their excellence. I hope that these girls will help empower other women and girls, especially those who are underprivileged," Murmu stated.

President Murmu highlighted the constitutional principle of equality, stressing that the current disparity in access to justice between the rich and the poor is unacceptable. She urged the legal fraternity, particularly the younger generation, to act as agents of change, working to bridge this gap and ensure that justice is accessible to all citizens, irrespective of their economic or social background.

"Unfortunately, a poor person does not get the same access to justice as a rich person. This unfair situation must change for the better," she said.

"For a great country like ours, a sense of history arouses national pride and aspirations. Democratic traditions and practices of ancient India were highlighted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly," she added, invoking the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar, whose compassion, legal expertise, and fairness remain guiding principles for the country.

The convocation ceremony saw 582 degrees being awarded, including eight PhDs, 68 Masters in Law, and 115 bachelor’s degrees.

Bhavya Johari, a student with locomotor disability and achondroplasia, emerged as a standout performer, securing ten gold medals in the BA LLB (honours) stream. His academic achievements, combined with his contributions to international legal journals, have earned him admission in the prestigious Melbourne Law School.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe were present at the event. Varsity vice-chancellor Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao presented a report on NALSAR's accomplishments, especially in disability rights, child rights, and prisoner reforms.



