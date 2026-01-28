Helicopter Ecosystem Needs Fillip: Panel

Hyderabad: There is a need to improve the overall helicopter ecosystem, especially infrastructure development of helipads for the sector in the country and all the bodies including ministry of civil aviation, regulator DGCA, airport authority, and the operators should work collectively for the growth of the industry, according to industry experts.

The officials and operators, who were part of the panel on ‘Exploring new horizons: Expanding reach and capability of helicopter operations,’ held at the Wings India 2026 event, have urged the government for policies for helicopter sector, easing regulations for operations, reduction in airport fees for landing and parking, and helipads infrastructure development in the country.

“We should have a helicopter corridor, navigation and communication facilities and establish flying training organisations . So, the majority of effort has to come from the Airport Authority of India if the helicopter infrastructure has to come up,” said Arvindra Singh Butola, retired IAF officer who served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command.

The panel requested clear guidelines for clearances in landing helicopters, fuel logistics, pilot availability and training, maintenance, weather intelligence, slot management, police permission in rural regions.

“We want to work with the different stakeholders to grow the overall size of the helicopter market in India. But the one thing that we can do is that we can give this country a locally produced helicopter, a made in India helicopter,” said Sunny Guglani, head-helicopter division, Airbus.

The government is working for solutions in case of helicopter crashes especially during emergencies, according to Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau director general G.V.G. Yungandhar.

“Helicopter operators have tailwinds from the government policy and demand perspective. Before deciding to buy a helicopter, we have to invest in safety. We have to see that the businesses are not done at shoestring budgets,” said Heritage Aviation CEO Rohit Palkur.