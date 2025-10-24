Heinous Act: Kishan Condemns Attack on Cow Vigilante

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy condemned the alleged attempted murder of a gow rakshak allegedly by MIM activists, calling it a heinous act that he said reflected the state government's failure to maintain peace and security. He accused the earlier BRS government of fostering and supporting the MIM while in power, and alleged that the Congress government was continuing this trend.

Kishan Reddy campaigned extensively in Vengal Raonagar division and Madhuranagar as part of the Jubilee Hills byelection campaign. Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy expressed skepticism about both the Congress and former BRS governments working effectively to prevent such incidents from recurring. He stated that only the BJP could put an end to the illegal activities and wrongdoing by the MIM.

Reddy also criticised Congress for giving nominating former MIM leaders, calling it a sign of the party’s decline. He expressed concern over the neglect of civic amenities in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, which lagged behind surrounding areas in development — a failure he attributed to both past BRS MLAs and the current Congress government.

Kishan Reddy urged voters to support the capable BJP candidate Lanka Deepak Reddy﻿ in the upcoming by-election.

Earlier taking part in Padayatra in Vengalrao Nagar division, state BJP president Ramchander Rao also alleged that the Congress was backing a former MIM candidate as it did not have strong enough leaders. The BRS, he claimed, was trying to win on sympathy votes.

Accompanied by party members, they canvassed door-to-door urging people to vote for the BJP candidate and ensure his win. Party stickers were also plastered across walls of the houses, which were covered by them.