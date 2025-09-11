Heavy Showers To Hit Several Telangana Dists: IMD

Hyderabad: Fresh warnings of moderate to heavy rainfall have been issued for Telangana, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioning of transport disruption, waterlogging and possible crop affect if the showers persist over the next four days.

According to forecasts, north and east Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad, Siddipet, Medak and Kamareddy, are likely to receive more rain on Thursday and Friday. By Friday, the intensity is expected to spread to Mancherial, Suryapet and other parts of the state.

Latest Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) data showed heavy spells in several pockets on Wednesday. Rangareddy’s Ibrahimpatnam recorded the highest rainfall for the day at 86.8 mm, followed by Balapur at 79.3 mm, Nirmal’s Kubeer at 67.3 mm, Adilabad’s Utnoor at 63 mm and Nizamabad’s Donkeshwar at 62.3 mm. Other notable figures included Gundlapalle in Nalgonda (58 mm) and Kistampalle in Nagarkurnool (57.8 mm).

In Hyderabad, rain lashed neighbourhoods like Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Tirumalagiri, Alwal, Bolaram, Patny and Paradise, offering relief from the heat but leaving roads waterlogged. While the city’s cumulative average stood at 3.4 mm, residents reported major inconvenience due to water accumulation.

“Residents in affected districts should avoid travelling through flood-prone stretches,” a Met Centre official said, adding that local bodies have been alerted to address flooding complaints.