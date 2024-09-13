Heavy security at residences of MLAs Kaushik Reddy, Arekapudi Gandhi

Hyderabad: Authorities deployed heavy police personnel at the residences of MLAs Kaushik Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi on Friday, anticipating chaos.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided that a constituency level meeting will be held at the residence of Gandhi, the local leaders have declared they will march to Gandhi's residence with a rally from MLC Shambipur Raju's house.

Kaushik Reddy, the Huzurabad MLA said that he will join the meeting at Gandhi's residence and added 'there will definitely be a retaliation'.

Anticiapting trouble, the police have deployed heavy personnel at their residences. However, according to reports, Kaushik Reddy left his house on Thursday night. He was earlier put on house arrest.