Heavy Security As CM Addresses Public Meet in Adilabad

Adilabad: A heavy police deployment was put in place for the public meeting, and tight security arrangements were made for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to Adilabad town on Thursday. Traffic restrictions were imposed around the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, where the public meeting was held, with vehicles diverted to alternative routes.

Traffic diversions were implemented to ensure smooth movement and avoid congestion along the route of the Chief Minister’s programme. A large number of women, including members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), attended the meeting. During his visit, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for development works worth ₹260.45 crore.

The projects include the Young India Integrated Residential School Complex estimated at ₹200 crore, integrated development of 49 municipal wards with an allocation of ₹18.70 crore, and a ₹1.75 crore petrol bunk to be operated by SHG members under the Indira Mahila Shakti initiative.