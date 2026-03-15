Heavy Rush For Congress Mandal President Posts

ADILABAD: There is a high demand for mandal president posts in the Congress across the erstwhile Adilabad district, with aspirants submitting a large number of applications to District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Nirmal, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

The race for the posts has triggered differences among mandal-level leaders, with factions emerging in several mandals as leaders fail to reach a consensus on potential candidates.

DCC presidents have received numerous applications from aspirants seeking the mandal president posts. Political observers note that several BRS leaders who joined the Congress ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections have emerged as strong contenders.

In some mandals, senior leaders are reportedly backing these new entrants instead of long-time Congress workers who have served the party for over three to four decades. Senior leaders from BJP and BRS, including former MLAs and ministers who joined the Congress in the past year, are also said to be supporting their followers for the mandal president posts.

There is also speculation in political circles that Assembly constituency in-charges are influencing the selection of mandal presidents in Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts.

Differences have reportedly surfaced among mandal-level leaders in several areas of Adilabad district, with groups forming around rival candidates.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad DCC president Atram Suguna visited several mandals and directly received applications from aspiring candidates. She told Deccan Chronicle that nearly 300 applications had been received for 15 mandal president posts, with about 20 to 30 aspirants in each mandal, indicating intense competition.

Suguna said the applications had been forwarded to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), and the mandal presidents are likely to be announced before March 23.

She said the selection would be based on several factors, including at least five years of party seniority, accessibility of the leader to the public, activeness in party activities, local leadership and the social composition of the mandal.

She added that while only one leader would be selected as mandal president, other aspirants could be accommodated as vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and other members of the mandal committee, which would consist of 31 members.