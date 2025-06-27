Heavy Rains Swell Rivers, Streams Across Adilabad

ADILABAD: Heavy rains over the past two days have caused many streams and rivulets to overflow in Adilabad district, with upstream rainfall in Maharashtra further swelling major rivers.

Rivers Pranahita and Penganga are flowing at high levels due to heavy rainfall in their upstream catchment areas in Maharashtra. The floodwaters of the Pranahita have reached the Pushkar ghats at Thummidihatti in Koutala mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Several irrigation tanks across the erstwhile Adilabad district have filled up, and popular waterfalls like Kuntala and Pochera have received significant floodwaters due to rains in the upstream areas of Boath and Neredigonda mandals.

Residents of villages along the banks of the Pranahita and Penganga rivers, especially in the Sirpur (T) and Adilabad Assembly constituencies, fear inundation of their agricultural fields if water levels rise further.

Meanwhile, irrigation projects such as Kadam, Komaram Bheem, and Sathnala have started receiving substantial inflows. On Friday, the Kadam project recorded an inflow of 2,840 cusecs.

Bhainsa RDO Komal Reddy visited the Basar temple and the Pushkar ghats on Friday, where devotees take a holy dip before the darshan of Goddess Saraswati. He reviewed the water flow in the Godavari River at the ghats and inspected the safety measures taken by local officials.

He stated that efforts are underway to erect iron fencing at a safe distance in the water at the Pushkar ghats to prevent devotees from venturing too deep while taking a holy dip. An announcement system is also being installed to warn devotees of potential dangers and discourage them from entering deep waters.

Safety measures intensified following the recent drowning of five devotees from Hyderabad at the Pushkar ghats.