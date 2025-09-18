Heavy Rains: People Stay Awake At Night As Colonies Marooned In Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Several houses in Vamannagar, Paigah Colony, BHEL Colony, and Rasoolpura in Secunderabad were marooned as water gushed into homes after heavy rain, rising to hip-level in some places. Senior citizens, some as old as 75, and children spent sleepless nights. Many children missed school after staying awake all night due to the flooding. Residents told Deccan Chronicle that the crisis is a direct result of encroachments on broad nalas, while authorities continue to turn a blind eye.

Dr Manitha Seth, a resident of BHEL Colony, Rasoolpura, said: “Just one hour of heavy rain is enough to inundate our houses. This has been happening since 2000. Around 20 houses are affected here. Water gushed into my entire building, with the first floor submerged under more than two feet of water. We had to rush upstairs for safety. The foul smell will remain for at least a month. Children and the elderly suffer the most. My new car was completely submerged.”

Piyush Kumar, an advocate and resident of the colony, blamed rampant encroachments for the disaster: “Several illegal constructions have come up on the nala. A broad nala of 45 feet has been reduced to just 15 feet. The authorities turn a blind eye to these encroachments, and now we are suffering the consequences.”

In Vamannagar, residents and commercial establishments were seen on Thursday clearing waterlogged buildings, while roads remained filled with mud. In Paigah Colony, residents reported heavy property losses, with submerged cars towed away for repairs.

“We are scared every time it rains,” said 75-year-old Raj Kishan. “These areas have become danger zones. We have filed several complaints, but authorities only offer temporary relief. We want a permanent solution. Our lives are at risk.”

Poonam, another senior citizen, added: “We have lived here for 35 years. Since 2000, every rain brings ankle-deep water into our homes. These conditions expose us to viral infections and vector-borne diseases.”