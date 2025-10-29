Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing several parts of Telangana due to Cyclone Montha making landfall and changing its course, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held a telephonic review with the Collectors of Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts and issued several key instructions.

The Minister directed officials to remain on high alert in view of the incessant rainfall since last night across the undivided Khammam district. He advised farmers to take all possible measures to safeguard their crops from the impact of heavy rains, not to rush into selling their produce, and to temporarily postpone paddy harvesting if necessary.

Under the influence of Cyclone Montha, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana on Tuesday. In the city, areas such as Gachibowli, Khajaguda, Nanakramguda, Musheerabad, RTC Cross Roads, Gandhinagar, Kavadiguda, Bholakpur, Amberpet, Kachiguda, Nallakunta, Barkatpura, BN Reddy Nagar, Meerpet, Balapur, Badangpet, Maheshwaram, Tukkuguda, Pahadi Shareef, Jawaharnagar, Chikkadpally, Baglingampally, and Domalguda experienced continuous rainfall. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging on several roads, disrupting vehicular movement.

According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall was recorded in Uppununtala of Nagarkurnool district at 20.8 cm, followed by Amrabad (19.7 cm) in the same district. Teldevarapalli (18.5 cm) in Nalgonda, Veltur (18.3 cm) and Ainolu (17.8 cm) in Nagarkurnool, Erraram (15.1 cm) and Polepalli (13.3 cm) in Nalgonda, Velijala (13.9 cm) in Ranga Reddy, Revalli (12.6 cm) in Wanaparthy, and Midjil (11.9 cm) in Mahbubnagar also recorded heavy rainfall.



