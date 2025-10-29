Telangana: Flash Flood Warning in Hanamkonda
The districts at risk include Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Peddapalli.
Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing several parts of Telangana due to Cyclone Montha making landfall and changing its course, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held a telephonic review with the Collectors of Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts and issued several key instructions.
The Minister directed officials to remain on high alert in view of the incessant rainfall since last night across the undivided Khammam district. He advised farmers to take all possible measures to safeguard their crops from the impact of heavy rains, not to rush into selling their produce, and to temporarily postpone paddy harvesting if necessary.
Under the influence of Cyclone Montha, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana on Tuesday. In the city, areas such as Gachibowli, Khajaguda, Nanakramguda, Musheerabad, RTC Cross Roads, Gandhinagar, Kavadiguda, Bholakpur, Amberpet, Kachiguda, Nallakunta, Barkatpura, BN Reddy Nagar, Meerpet, Balapur, Badangpet, Maheshwaram, Tukkuguda, Pahadi Shareef, Jawaharnagar, Chikkadpally, Baglingampally, and Domalguda experienced continuous rainfall. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging on several roads, disrupting vehicular movement.
According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall was recorded in Uppununtala of Nagarkurnool district at 20.8 cm, followed by Amrabad (19.7 cm) in the same district. Teldevarapalli (18.5 cm) in Nalgonda, Veltur (18.3 cm) and Ainolu (17.8 cm) in Nagarkurnool, Erraram (15.1 cm) and Polepalli (13.3 cm) in Nalgonda, Velijala (13.9 cm) in Ranga Reddy, Revalli (12.6 cm) in Wanaparthy, and Midjil (11.9 cm) in Mahbubnagar also recorded heavy rainfall.
Live Updates
- 29 Oct 2025 10:19 PM IST
Hanumakonda crosses 400 mm in 13 hours
Hanumakonda crosses 400 mm in 13 hours
At 9 pm, TGDPS automatic stations put Hanumakonda (Bheemdevarapalle) at 412.3 mm.
Warangal, Kalleda: 382.3 mm
Warangal, Urus: 336.8 mm; Redlawada: 333.3 mm
Siddipet, Husnabad: 294.0 mm
Jangaon, Gudur: 263.5 mm
Karimnagar, Bornapalli: 242.5 mm
Mahabubabad, Inugurthy: 229.3 mm
Most north-eastern and central districts are between 170 and 260 mm. These are automatic station readings and will keep updating through the night. Totals can rise until midnight.
- 29 Oct 2025 10:06 PM IST
Under the impact of Cyclone Montha, several districts across Telangana are witnessing torrential rains. Heavy downpours have inundated parts of Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Karimnagar districts. According to officials, Kalleda in Warangal district recorded the highest rainfall of 38.7 cm.
Rainfall Recorded in Key Areas:
* Kalleda (Warangal): 38.7 cm
* Redlawada (Warangal): 31.6 cm
* Bhimadevarapalli (Hanamkonda): 29.25 cm
* Dharmasagar (Hanamkonda): 28.7 cm
* Vardhannapet (Warangal): 28.6 cm
* Kapulakanaparthi (Warangal): 28.2 cm
* Bornapalli (Karimnagar): 27.7 cm
* Gudur (Jangaon): 26.35 cm
* Urusu (Warangal): 26 cm
* Sangem (Warangal): 25.8 cm
* Husnabad (Siddipet): 24.73 cm
* Nekkonda (Warangal): 23 cm
* Malkapur (Jangaon): 22.2 cm
* Rayaparthi (Warangal): 21.9 cm
* Chennaraopet (Warangal): 21.5 cm
- 29 Oct 2025 10:06 PM IST
Red alert in Warangal, Hanamkonda for flash floods
The cities of Warangal and Hanamkonda are witnessing exceptional rainfall, with water flowing like rivers through several colonies and inundating major areas. Since early morning, the heavy downpour has brought life to a near standstill, with residents afraid to step out of their homes.In Warangal, key locations such as the bus stands, head post office centre, CKM Hospital area, JPN Road, Warangal Chowrasta, under-bridge area, and Battala Bazar Road have been submerged, with water on some main roads reaching knee-deep levels. The severe waterlogging has forced police to set up barricades and divert traffic around the flooded Warangal under-bridge. Railway authorities have also cancelled or halted several trains bound for Vijayawada, as floodwaters have reached the tracks in and around the city.The situation is particularly grave in Hanamkonda, which has recorded 20 to 25 cm of rainfall, with meteorologists warning it could rise to 30 to 35 cm, increasing the risk of flash floods.
- 29 Oct 2025 10:05 PM IST
Red Alert Issued for Six Districts in Telangana
The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for six districts in Telangana — Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri — warning of very heavy rainfall.An orange alert has also been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Suryapet, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts, indicating the likelihood of heavy rains in these areas.
- 29 Oct 2025 10:03 PM IST
Montha Impact: Heavy Rains Batter Telangana, IMD Issues Red Alert for 3 Districts
Heavy rains lashed different districts of Telangana on Wednesday due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh overnight.In Telangana, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Siddipet were among the districts that witnessed downpour, with rain lashing Hyderabad also.
- 29 Oct 2025 9:05 PM IST
Holiday declared for schools in Hanumakonda, Karimnagar and Mulugu for tomorrow.
- 29 Oct 2025 1:55 PM IST
Met Dept Issues Flood Alerts for 16 Telangana Districts
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued flash flood warnings for 16 districts in Telangana due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. The districts at risk include Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Peddapalli.
Among these, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Mahabubabad have been placed under a red alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. Districts such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagityal, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Suryapet have received an orange alert for very heavy rains.
Meanwhile, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts have been issued a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall. Residents in affected areas have been advised to stay cautious and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.