Heavy Rains Lash Many Districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Several areas of Hyderabad witnessed heavy rain on Tuesday evening, causing significant disruption in traffic as roads were submerged under water. The heavy downpour affected numerous localities, particularly around Punjagutta, Begumpet, Kukatpally, Moosapet and Nizampet, resulting in water-logging that led to massive traffic jams.

The incessant rain caused water to stagnate on main roads with areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Erragadda, ESI, Secretariat, Tank Bund, Himayatnagar, and Basheerbagh. As a result, several stretches of roads, especially the Punjagutta-Ameerpet route, turned into virtual waterbodies. The GHMC and DRF personnel have been deployed across the affected areas to facilitate the removal of rainwater from the roads.

The heavy rainfall also resulted in inflow of water in Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. While six gates remained open at Osmansagar, one gate was reopened at Himayatsagar.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) issued an alert, urging people living along Musi river banks to remain cautious and avoid low-lying areas. According to official figures, a total of 1,776 cusecs of water is being released from both reservoirs combined.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society's latest report, the cumulative average rainfall recorded across the GHMC area was 7.2 mm. However, Gajularamaram in Quthbullapur recorded the highest rainfall at 53 mm and Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Kukatpally 51.3 mm.

In addition to Hyderabad, other districts in Telangana also recorded heavy rains. Kamareddy district's Gandhari mandal reported a staggering 97.3 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state. Bhainsa in Nirmal district witnessed 48.8 mm of rain, further contributing to the city's water-logging.

As a result of the rain-induced water-logging, Hyderabad experienced massive traffic jams, particularly during peak office hours when employees were heading home. Roads in key areas such as Tank Bund, Lakdikapul, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, and Begumpet were severely affected, with vehicles struggling to move.

Many commuters, even an ambulance, were seen seeking refuge under metro stations while some parked their vehicles in shopping malls to avoid being stuck in the rain.

The India Meteorological Department issued warnings for more heavy rains over the next few hours, advising citizens to remain indoors. The GHMC urged residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

Meanwhile, 2024 monsoon season brought 7.6 per cent more rainfall than the normal average.

States like Gujarat, Western Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have recorded higher-than-normal precipitation.