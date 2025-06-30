Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Trigger Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls

Hyderabad, June 30: Moderate rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of Hyderabad and the state on Monday afternoon, continuing into the evening and through the night. Winds gusting to 40 kmph, and rain led to traffic congestion and waterlogging in multiple areas.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) was deployed to clear affected zones.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Telangana, predicting continued rainfall in parts of the state throughout the week.

In Hyderabad, waterlogging was reported at Rajdoot Junction. The Saifabad Traffic Police regulated traffic, while DRF teams promptly cleared the accumulated water.

Scattered showers were recorded in the Monday evening and moderate and persistent rainfall continued across the city through the night. Significant rainfall was recorded in Serilingampally, Jubilee Hills, Moosapet, Uppal, LB Nagar, Kapra and Rajendranagar.

Residents took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing visuals from localities including Tolichowki, Sheikpet, Rajendranagar, Tellapur, Patancheru, BHEL, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Alwal, and Balanagar. “This is not rain… this is a massacre,” commented one user, describing the intensity of the downpour.

By around 7.30 pm, northern parts of the city were already experiencing heavy rainfall. Districts such as Sangareddy, Medak, and Narayanpet also reported downpours.

Commuters using app-based transport services voiced concerns over surge pricing during the rains. “Hey @RapidoRide, please align your drivers’ expectations. Fares are super high lately—just got quoted ₹220 for an 8.5 km ride in the rain! At nearly ₹25/km, isn’t that unfair for autos?” wrote one user. Another added, “Drivers are rejecting rides from other platforms and only accepting Rapido because of better payouts. If that’s your model, fine—but make sure the fares are fair for users, especially during rain.”

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Telangana through the week, with the yellow alert in place until July 5. The rains will likely be accompanied by strong surface winds.

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds were reported in several districts.