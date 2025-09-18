Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Traffic Paralysed

Hyderabad: After three days of dry weather, Hyderabad was lashed by heavy evening showers on Wednesday, paralysing traffic and flooding several arterial roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that rains will continue across Telangana for the next four days, with some districts likely to face very heavy spells.

The downpour hit commuters hard as office-goers were caught in the evening rush. Waterlogging slowed traffic in Madhapur, Gachibowli, Hitec City, Kondapur and Miyapur, with vehicles inching forward for hours. A major traffic jam was reported near the IKEA junction and the Madhapur-Hitec City crossroads, while motorists in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Yusufguda and Erragadda also struggled as floodwater rose over the roads.

In Secunderabad and surrounding areas like Alwal, Bollaram, Kompally and Suchitra, residents reported sudden inundation. At SR Nagar, Sanathnagar and Ameerpet, rainwater pooled on busy stretches, forcing two-wheelers to halt.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) data, Serilingampally mandal topped the charts, with Miyapur recording 97.5 mm, Lingampally 82.3 mm, and the University of Hyderabad campus 81.3 mm. Gachibowli registered 66.5 mm, while Chandanagar received 64.8 mm. In the neighbouring districts, Siddipet’s Thoguta mandal recorded 60 mm at Venkatraopet, and Karimnagar’s Shankarapatnam registered 58.8 mm. Within the GHMC area, Serilingampally circle logged the highest average of 33.6 mm, followed by Chandanagar at 23.4 mm and Ramachandrapuram-Patancheru at 24.7 mm. Secunderabad circle recorded 14.8 mm, while Kukatpally and Quthbullapur reported 6–7 mm. Core city circles such as Jubilee Hills, Musheerabad, Begumpet, Amberpet and Santosh Nagar received lighter rainfall ranging between 2 and 6 mm.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for parts of Telangana, warning of heavy to very heavy rain in districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy are likely to experience light to moderate showers with gusty winds of up to 40 kmph, while Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mulugu and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri may see moderate to heavy thunderstorms.

Meteorologists attributed the spell to a surface depression over the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to sustain rainfall activity for at least three to four days. Thunderstorms accompanied by winds up to 60 kmph are forecast for Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, heavy rain may persist over Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Officials have cautioned commuters to avoid low-lying stretches in IT corridor zones and along the Kukatpally–Miyapur belt, where intense rainfall has already pushed water onto main roads.