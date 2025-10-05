Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana on Saturday. Areas such as Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Filmnagar, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Abids, Nampally, Bashirbagh, Liberty, Himayatnagar, Narayanaguda, Lower Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Malkajgiri, and Secunderabad witnessed intense rainfall, leading to severe traffic disruptions as water stagnated on several roads.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Eturunagaram in Mulugu district recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm, followed by Lingala (Khammam) with 10 cm, Mogadampalli (Sangareddy) 9.8 cm, Pallegudem (Khammam) 8.98 cm, Medaram (Mulugu) 8.43 cm, and Pulkal (Sangareddy) 7.45 cm. Gudur (Jangaon), Vikarabad’s Vasimpur and Bashirabad, and several other regions also received heavy rainfall ranging between 6 to 8 cm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a surface trough extending from Bihar to Tamil Nadu is influencing the weather conditions, leading to widespread rains. A yellow alert has been issued for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, forecasting moderate to heavy rains in many areas of Telangana and isolated heavy rains in coastal Andhra regions.

Meanwhile, a deep depression over the northeast and northwest Arabian Sea, located about 530 km east of Dwarka, is expected to make landfall over Oman by tomorrow.