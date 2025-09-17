Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday, prompting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to direct all departments to remain on high alert and take swift measures to ensure public safety. The Chief Minister instructed officials to work in coordination and respond immediately to rain-hit areas to minimize damage and inconvenience.

The Police, Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and the Traffic Department were told to deploy teams in localities facing waterlogging and severe traffic congestion. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Energy Department were asked to initiate prompt relief operations in inundated neighbourhoods to restore normalcy.

Appealing to the people, the Chief Minister urged residents of low-lying areas to remain cautious and avoid stepping out unless necessary. He emphasised that the administration is fully prepared to tackle the situation and safeguard lives and property during the heavy downpour.