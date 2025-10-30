Heavy Rains Keep Telangana Water Board on Alert; Twin Reservoirs Continue Steady Inflows

Hyderabad: With continuous rains lashing Hyderabad and its surroundings, the water board has been placed on high alert to prevent flooding, ensure uninterrupted water supply, and maintain sanitation across the city.

According to the latest data, Osmansagar recorded a water level of 1,789.05 feet (3.682 TMC) against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 feet (3.900 TMC), with inflows of 3,200 cusecs and outflows of 2,240 cusecs. Himayatsagar stood at 1,762.30 feet (2.660 TMC) against an FTL of 1,763.50 feet (2.970 TMC), receiving 6,000 cusecs of inflow and discharging 3,963 cusecs.

Reviewing the rain situation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy held a teleconference with officials, directing them to remain vigilant and ensure that the public faces no inconvenience. He instructed Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) and SPT vehicles to stay on standby, identify frequently overflowing manholes, and take immediate corrective measures.

He also emphasised the need to prevent contamination of drinking water, advising that chlorine levels be maintained within safe limits. Officials said the Board will continue round-the-clock monitoring as reservoir levels rise steadily.