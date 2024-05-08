Hyderabad Weather Report: IMD Forecasts More Rain for Telangana

Hyderabad witnessed an unexpected downpour accompanied by strong winds on Tuesday evening throwing normal life out of gear for the residents.



Heavy rains which lashed Serilingampally and Kukatpally, soon spread to Gachibowli, Patancheru, Nizampet, Bachuipally, Moosapet, Chandanagar,Jubilee Hills and Miyapur areas of the city.



Other areas including Tarnaka, OU Campus, Lalapet, Habsiguda, Nacharam, and Mallapur areas also received heavy rainfall.

Commuters were caught unawares by the sudden downpour which brought traffic to a standstill caused by traffic congestion. Waterlogging was another major issue.



Seven migrant workers died after the retaining wall at an under construction apartment collapsed on Tuesday night in Bachupally. Four others, who were severaly injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.



IMD-Hyderabad has forecast rainfall over Telangana till May 13.