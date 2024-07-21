Heavy Rains Flood Major Irrigation Projects in Telangana

Adilabad: All major irrigation projects including Yellampalli, Kadam, Sathnala and Komaram Bheem received large inflows of water following heavy rains in upstream areas. People in downstream and low-lying areas were put on alert on Sunday.



Irrigation officials released excess water from Kadam project by lifting five gates following heavy inflows into the project. Both inflow and outflow of water from the project stood at 20,000 cusecs. Its water level reached 690.75 meters against its full capacity of 700 meters. The inflow increased following heavy rains in upstream areas in Kinwat and Nanded of Maharashtra.

The Yellampalli project also received heavy inflows while water was discharged downstream into river Godavari from the SRSP.

According to rough estimates, 22 streams and rivulets are in spate while road connectivity to 72 villages in the erstwhile Adilabad district has been disrupted.

Forest officials did not allow visitors to Kuntala waterfall which received heavy inflows. The department has set up barricades at the entrance of Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls.

Pranahita and Penganga also received heavy inflows of water following rains in upstream areas in Maharashtra. Rainwater is flowing down from Korata- Chanaka barrage. Similarly, river Pranahita also received heavy inflows of water which is being released into Godavari at Chennur.