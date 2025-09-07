Heavy Rains Batter Warangal, Buses Stranded in Flooded Underpass

Warangal: Heavy rains lashed Warangal on Sunday morning, inundating several low-lying areas. Two TGSRTC buses were stranded in floodwaters under a bridge, triggering panic among the passengers. Nearly 100 passengers, travelling from Annaram and Mahabubabad, were trapped inside.

Police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations with the help of ropes, safely evacuating all the passengers. Authorities later closed the stretch and diverted traffic to avoid further mishaps.

Several parts of Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Mulugu districts witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, as per data released by the Telangana Development Planning Society. The highest rainfall was recorded at Paidipally (Warangal district) with 70.5 mm, followed by Damera in Hanumakonda with 64.5 mm and Urus in Khila Warangal with 56.3 mm.

Other areas that received significant rainfall include Sangem (42.3 mm), Kashibugga in Warangal (41.8 mm), and Geesugonda (39.5 mm). Locations such as Nallabelly (30.5 mm), Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem (20.8 mm), and Duggondi (18.5 mm) also reported moderate showers.