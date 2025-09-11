Heavy Rains Batter Hyderabad Outskirts

Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashed the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, throwing normal life out of gear. Within minutes, several roads were flooded, leaving motorists stranded and traffic at a complete standstill as knee-deep water submerged thoroughfares.

LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayatnagar, Abdullapurmet, and surrounding areas bore the brunt of the downpour. Areas near Ramoji Film City were pounded by intense showers for nearly an hour and a half.

Meanwhile, Medak district also witnessed a heavy spell, with the headquarters recording 13 cm of rainfall within three and a half hours. Rajipalli received 9.2 cm and Pathur 8 cm. Roads in Medak town resembled ponds as rainwater inundated low-lying areas. Gandhinagar Colony was submerged, and water entered several houses.

Authorities were forced to deploy JCB machines to remove a road divider after heavy floodwaters accumulated on the Medak–Hyderabad highway, causing severe disruption to vehicular movement.