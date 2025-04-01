Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hailstorm Likely in Telangana Over Next Three Days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Telangana, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several districts over the next three days.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places on April 1, while rainfall will increase from April 2, covering many areas in the state. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely in Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts on April 1. Winds at 30-40 kmph are expected in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

Maximum temperatures are expected to fall gradually by 2-4°C over the next four days. Hailstorm, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 kmph) are likely in Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) may affect Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts on April 2.

Winds at 30-40 kmph are likely in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Nagarkurnool districts. On April 3, hailstorm and strong winds (40-50 kmph) may hit Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected in Rangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Winds at 30-40 kmph may affect Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri districts.

