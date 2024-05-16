Heavy rain lashes Warangal and Hanamkonda

According to the police, farmer Ramadagu Chandraiah (45), a resident of Bharat Nagar of Thangallapally mandal, died of lightning when he was doing work in his fields.

In another incident, to escape from the heavy rain, some farmers took shelter under a tree in Shatrajpalli village in Vemulawada mandal. Lightning struck them. One person died and injuries were caused to three persons.

The deceased farmer was Kambala Srinivas (30). The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, heavy rain with gusty winds caused havoc in Sircilla town and various other places in the district. Several trees were uprooted in gusty winds and these fell on the roads, disrupting the vehicular movement.

The roofs of the houses were blown away. With electricity poles uprooted, the power supply was affected at several places.

Meanwhile, heavy rain brought relief to the people who were facing problems of the searing summer heat for the past three days in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

Heavy downpour was experienced in the evening for nearly two hours in several colonies in Kashibugga, Khila Warangal, Karimabad, Shiva Nagar, Charbouli, Enumamula, Gudibandal, Kothur Jenda, Vidyaranya puri, diesel colony and main chowrasta in Warangal and Hanamkonda cities.

Several streets and roads in these colonies looked like lakes with the heavy flow of floodwater. Gusty winds followed by lightning disrupted power supply to many colonies.