Heavy Rain Lashes Hyd, Dists, Medak Worst Hit

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and Medak were battered by heavy rain on Thursday, with the meteorological department warning that the wet spell will continue for five days.

Medak district was among the worst hit, with the headquarters receiving 17.7 cm of rainfall in under four hours and affected traffic on the highway to Hyderabad.

Showers began in the afternoon across the Greater Hyderabad limits, prompting an IMD bulletin at 3 pm forecasting light to moderate thundershowers for the city, with gusty winds up to 40 kmph expected over the next 24 hours.

Hayatnagar in Rangareddy district recorded 42 mm of rainfall till the afternoon, while Moosapet, Chandanagar and Serilingampally circles logged between 10 and 16 mm, according to TG Development Planning Society data. Within minutes, waterlogging paralysed key stretches in LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar and Abdullapurmet, where downpours lasted nearly 90 minutes. Elsewhere, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Miyapur and Kondapur were also left flooded, with motorists stranded in knee-deep water.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed the administration to remain on alert following the heavy rains across Hyderabad and Telangana. In view of the threat of floods, he directed officials to evacuate people living in dilapidated houses and shift them to safer areas. He ordered HYDRAA, GHMC, SDRF, fire, traffic and police wings to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner, ensuring no inconvenience to the public during heavy rains.

Medak district was among the worst hit, with the headquarters receiving 13 cm in under four hours. Rajipalli recorded 9.2 cm and Pathur 8 cm. Streets in Medak town resembled ponds as rainwater inundated low-lying colonies, and Gandhinagar Colony was submerged. Authorities deployed JCBs to break a divider on the Medak–Hyderabad highway to drain floodwater after traffic came to a standstill.

The CM has ordered the irrigation department to closely monitor flood inflows at projects, causeways and culverts, and to take precautionary measures at all vulnerable water bodies.

The heavy inflows pushed up levels in the city’s twin reservoirs. At 6 pm, Osmansagar stood at 1,789.3 feet against a full tank level of 1,790 feet. Four gates were opened by two feet, with inflows of 1,200 cusecs and outflows of 920 cusecs. Himayatsagar stood at 1,762.9 feet against a full tank level of 1,763.5 feet, with one gate lifted by four feet to release 1,304 cusecs against inflows of 3,400 cusecs.

IMD-H attributed the spell to a low-pressure trough over the Bay of Bengal and warned of continued activity till 14 September. Alerts have been issued for heavy rain across north and central Telangana districts, including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad.