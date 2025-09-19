Heavy Rain Floods Hyderabad, Causes Traffic Chaos

Hyderabad: Hyderabad reeled under heavy evening rain on Friday, leaving several arterial roads including at KBR Park and Maitrivanam and colonies inundated, and slowing down traffic, the downpour being driven by high atmospheric moisture and a prevailing trough. Civic officials resorted to emergency measures, digging channels along roads to drain water away.

By 9 pm, areas in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts recorded some of the heaviest spells. Dandumailaram in Ibrahimpatnam mandal reported 105.8 mm, while Bandlaguda in Uppal logged 87.8 mm, according to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS). In the core city, places like Hayathnagar (46 mm), LB Nagar (36 mm), Maruthinagar in Uppal (39 mm), and Saroornagar (38 mm) saw intense rain.

Commuters on roads around Maitrivanam, KBR Park, Filmnagar, Erragadda and Ameerpet waded through flooded stretches. At West Marredpally, a long crack nearly 30 feet in length split a waterlogged road, forcing vehicles into a narrow passage. “Walking here is dangerous as you can see. Vehicles splash water on pedestrians and we risk falling,” said a commuter R Virinchi, who crosses the stretch daily.

The impact was similar in Banjara Hills, SR Nagar and Gudimalkapur, where the combination of flooding and unrepaired potholes left motorists inching forward. GHMC had identified 14,050 potholes earlier this month, claiming to have filled 11,442. Residents, however, flooded social media with fresh complaints. “They are busy in closing tickets instead of filling the potholes,” posted one user, tagging Kondapur’s High Tension Road as a “serious hazard.”

Hyderabad Traffic Police posted updates urging commuters to avoid waterlogged routes like Panjagutta–Begumpet and sections of Charminar.

The IMD recorded about 25.5 mm at the Hyderabad station. The HMWS&SB said emergency response teams were kept on alert to tackle sewage overflows and water contamination risks in low-lying colonies. Residents were urged not to open manholes and to report sewer chokes immediately.

With more rain forecast for the weekend, authorities have cautioned against late-night travel through underpasses and low-lying stretches. As one meteorologist explained, moist south-westerly winds coupled with the city’s heat are creating instability every evening, “setting off sudden and intense downpours.”