Heavy Rain Boosts Agriculture in Nizamabad and Kamareddy

Nizamabad: With rain lashing many part of the state over last few days, farmers in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have intensified agriculture activities. Farmers who earlier worried over scanty rainfall, have now picked up Vana Kalam (kharif) season work.

Plantation of paddy seedlings in Nizamabad, Bodhan and Armoor divisions has gathered pace while streams and rivulets flowed to their full capacity in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Nizamabad district on Sunday recorded daily rainfall of 88.1 mm.

Of 33 mandals in the district, 21 received excess rainfall while 12 mandals got normal rainfall. Mupkal mandal received highest rainfall of 146.7 mm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sriramsagar project received inflows of 18,518 cusecs from upstream areas. Water level reached 1067.70 feet on Sunday evening while its storage capacity is pegged at 19.693 tmc storage. Last year on the same day, water level was 1075.20 ft. Outflows from the project stood at 503 cusecs.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nagaraj, a farmer from Yedapally mandal in Nizamabad district, said continuous rain for last three days boosted Vana Kalam crops cultivation. Present rain will not only benefit Vana Kalam crops, but will also boost groundwater table, he added.