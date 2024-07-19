Heavy Rain Forecast For Telangana Today

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed extreme rainfall yesterday with the first 200 mm of rainfall this year. Extreme downpours were recorded all over North and Central Telangana.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mahadevpur in Jaishanker Bhupalpally district received an extremely heavy 207.0 mm of rainfall, followed by Kotapally and Malhalrrao, which received very heavy rainfall of 171.8 mm and 156 mm, respectively.

Places like Jaipur and Kannepalli in Mancherial district received heavy rainfall of 92.3 and 93.8 mm, respectively.