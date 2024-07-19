Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Heavy Rain Forecast For Telangana Today

Telangana
DC Web Desk
19 July 2024 7:03 AM GMT
The Northeast Monsoon rains have ceased over Rayalaseema and the adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Keralas Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Yanam since Sunday. (Representation image: DC)
x
Heavy Rain Alert for Telangana Today (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed extreme rainfall yesterday with the first 200 mm of rainfall this year. Extreme downpours were recorded all over North and Central Telangana.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mahadevpur in Jaishanker Bhupalpally district received an extremely heavy 207.0 mm of rainfall, followed by Kotapally and Malhalrrao, which received very heavy rainfall of 171.8 mm and 156 mm, respectively.
Places like Jaipur and Kannepalli in Mancherial district received heavy rainfall of 92.3 and 93.8 mm, respectively.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in most places in Telangana.

IMD has also issued a warning, saying, "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts of Telangana."

It also said, "Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts of Telangana."

"Heavy rain is very likely to occur at a few places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana," it added.

IMD also stated, "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at times 50 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana."

The Telangana weatherman also took to his X and said, "Today will be another extremely heavy downpour day, mainly in East Telangana. Today, South Telangana will also get good rain. Hyderabad too type moderate rains ahead."

"Things will worsen today as flooding will increase in various parts," the weatherman added.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Weather 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick