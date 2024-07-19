Heavy Rain Forecast For Telangana Today
Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed extreme rainfall yesterday with the first 200 mm of rainfall this year. Extreme downpours were recorded all over North and Central Telangana.
According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in most places in Telangana.
IMD has also issued a warning, saying, "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts of Telangana."
It also said, "Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts of Telangana."
"Heavy rain is very likely to occur at a few places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana," it added.
IMD also stated, "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at times 50 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana."
The Telangana weatherman also took to his X and said, "Today will be another extremely heavy downpour day, mainly in East Telangana. Today, South Telangana will also get good rain. Hyderabad too type moderate rains ahead.""Things will worsen today as flooding will increase in various parts," the weatherman added.