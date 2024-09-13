Heavy Police Deployment to Man Ganesh Immersion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police are deploying at least 25,000 forces for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh idol immersion slated for September 17. Immersion would be allowed only on NTR Marg and at no other place around Tank Bund.



According to police officials, around 15,000 forces working in Hyderabad limits would participate in the duties, while another 3,000 would join from districts. At least 8,000 personnel will be on bandobast duties in view of Ganesh idol immersion and Milad-un-Nabi processions coming in close proximity.

Meanwhile, city police commissioner C.V. Anand visited the West zone on Friday and conducted a meeting with senior officers to take stock of the bandobast arrangements being made for the two days.

He instructed them to bind over communal rowdies and focus on those leveraging social media to spread fake news and release sensitive videos.

Meanwhile, south zone DCP Sneha Mehra convened a meeting with members of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee (BGUS). She discussed security arrangements and the issues faced by the organisers. She assured to take up their issues with ACPs and SHOs to ensure a peaceful immersion.

Sneha Mehra said that the department was committed to ensuring that the procession and immersion of Ganesh idols would be as per their plan and without any errors.

Meanwhile, she cautioned potential trouble-makers and those against taking law into their hands of action. She urged the organisers to ensure that the celebrations take place in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any provocations.