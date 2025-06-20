Heavy Outflows From Jurala, Storage At Srisailam Rising Slowly

Hyderabad: The Jurala project in Mahbubnagar district on Friday began releasing more than 75,000 cusecs of water with heavy inflows reaching the project following release of water from the upstream Narayanpur, and Almatti dams on River Krishna in Karnataka.

This is the first time this season that such a large volume of water is being released from Jurala.

Consequently, the inflows into the downstream Srisailam dam touched 61,000 cusecs by Friday evening and in the next couple of, the flows at Jurala are expected to continue to be heavy and then taper off. Consequently, the inflows at Srisailam are expected to rise to around 80,000 cusecs on Saturday and then begin tapering off.

On Friday, the storage at Srisailam touched 78.2 tmc ft against its full reservoir capacity of 215.8 tmc ft, up from 66.5 tmc ft on June 16. At Jurala, against its total storage capacity of 9.66 tmc ft ft, on Friday it had 7.68 tmc ft of water.