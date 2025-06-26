Heavy Floods Disrupt Jurala Gate Repairs

According to the Jurala project’s superintending engineer Md Raheemuddin, there was no truth in the reports doing the rounds that the steel rope of Gate No.9 broke. “Repair works of the gates are in progress and because of the sudden flood being received at the dam, this work was disrupted. Currently, Jurala has been receiving around one lakh cusecs of water and the project is capable of handling up to 10 lakh cusecs of flow,” he explained.

Earlier in the day, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said the breaking of the steel rope of Gate No. 9, and the state of disrepair of some of the other gates of the dam are yet another indication of the Congress government's neglect of irrigation projects in the state.

“The Chief Minister may not be capable of building anything new. Now, he has shown he cannot even safeguard existing irrigation projects. It is a known fact that Jurala receives floods every year but the maintenance works were delayed. At least now, the Chief Minister and the state government should wake up and ensure all repairs are done,” Rama Rao demanded.