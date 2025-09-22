Heavy Evening Rain Lashes Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An intense spell of evening rain lashed Hyderabad and several districts on Sunday, leaving roads inundated and commuters struggling. The downpour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, began around 7 pm after a hot and humid day.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri’s Atmakur recorded the highest rainfall of 120.5 mm, followed by Jangaon’s Devaruppula at 115 mm, and Yadadri’s Mothkur at 97.8 mm. In the city, Hayathnagar Defence Colony logged 87.5 mm, Kapra 70.3 mm, Cherlapally 61.5 mm, Neredmet 56.8 mm, and Malkajgiri 55 mm. Uppal, Anandbagh, Mallapur and Safilguda each saw over 45 mm. Heavy rain was also reported from Warangal, Maheshwaram and parts of Nalgonda.

The sudden burst of rain led to waterlogging in Mettuguda, Moula Ali, SR Nagar, Panjagutta, Ameerpet and Secunderabad Cantonment, forcing vehicles into single-lane movement. Many commuters took shelter under Metro Rail stations and viaducts. GHMC and HYDRAA teams were deployed to pump out water, while police from all three commissionerates managed traffic at key junctions.

IMD Hyderabad said more light to moderate rains with isolated heavy spells are likely in the coming days due to high atmospheric moisture and convective activity. Independent trackers warned of hot, sticky afternoons followed by evening thunderstorms throughout the week.