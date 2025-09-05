Heavy competition for DCC posts in Warangal, Karimnagar

Warangal: With the Congress reorganising its structure to consolidate its base ahead of the local body polls, the race for mandal, block, and District Congress Committee (DCC) posts in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts has intensified.

At a recent meeting, AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud directed MLAs to propose names from each Assembly segment, with criteria prioritising women and senior leaders who have served the party since before 2017.

The stakes are high, as the party’s welfare push—including fine rice distribution, new ration cards, Indiramma Houses and the Janahita Padayatra—has energised grassroots leaders, who now see DCC posts as crucial stepping stones.

In Hanamkonda district, senior leaders Enugala Venkatram Reddy, Bathini Srinivas, and Pingali Narasimha Reddy are vying for the post. In Warangal, speculation is rife that incumbent Errabelli Swarna may be replaced, with Kuchana Ravali Reddy emerging as a strong contender, though Namindla Srinivas and Gopala Naveenraj are also in the fray.

In Mahabubabad, J. Bharathchandra Reddy may continue, but challengers include Vennam Srikanth Reddy and Nunavath Radha. Former Maoist leader Gajarla Ashok and Challuri Madhu are being considered in Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

In Jangaon, former MLA Kommuri Pratap Reddy could make way for Hanumandal Jhansi Reddy, mother-in-law of Palakurthy MLA Yashaswini Reddy, while leaders Singapuram Indira, Mogulla Rajireddy and Lakavath Dhanwanti are also in contention.

In Mulugu, current DCC president Paidakula Ashok is tipped to continue, but Panchayat raj minister D. Anasuya Seethakka’s son Surya, along with Malladi Ramreddy, Gollapalli Rajendar Goud and Badam Praveen, are lobbying.

Karimnagar district is witnessing fierce competition, with Komatireddy Narendar Reddy, Velichala Rajender Rao, TPCC secretary Kasipaka Rajesh, Padmakar Reddy, and Patti Krishna Reddy all in the running. In Jagtial, aspirants include T. Srinivas—who famously named his son after Rajiv Gandhi—and Juvvadi Narsinga Rao. In Rajanna Sircilla, veteran Sangeetham Srinivas has thrown his hat in the ring.

The final appointments will depend on balancing loyalty, seniority and grassroots strength, with the party leadership keen to reward both veterans and active field workers.