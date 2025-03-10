Telangana: Heatwave Advisory Issued as Temperatures Set to Rise by 2-3°C

In view of mercury levels increase in the state, the health department issued a heatwave advisory on Monday, March 10. Residents have been urged to take necessary precautions and avoid exposure to extreme heat, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm.

The government has advised residents to stay indoors during peak heat hours and avoid consuming alcohol, tea, and coffee, which can contribute to dehydration. People experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, hot and dry skin, body temperature exceeding 40°C (104°F), throbbing headaches, dizziness, muscle weakness, rapid heartbeat, shallow breathing, or altered mental states should seek immediate medical attention at nearby government health facilities.

To handle potential heat-related medical emergencies, the state has made elaborate arrangements across public health facilities. Special beds, intravenous fluids, and essential medicines have been stocked, while Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets have been distributed to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), and Anganwadi workers.

Heatwave Advisory: Do’s and Don’ts

To minimize heat exposure and health risks, the government has issued the following guidelines:

Avoid:

- Strenuous physical activities during the afternoon.

- Walking barefoot in the sun.

- Cooking during peak hours unless necessary. Ensure proper ventilation while cooking.

- Consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, and sugar-heavy beverages, as they can lead to dehydration or stomach cramps.

- High-protein, salty, spicy, and oily foods, as well as stale food.

Recommended Precautions:

- Stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water even when not thirsty.

- Use ORS and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, or fruit juices.

- Carry water while traveling.

- Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, grapes, pineapples, cucumbers, and lettuce.

- Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothing to stay cool.



