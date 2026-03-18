Heated Debate in Assembly Over Musi River Project; BRS Walks Out

Hyderabad: A heated discussion took place in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday over the Musi River rejuvenation project, with sharp exchanges between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS members. While the BRS clarified that it is not against the project, it accused the government of corruption and lack of transparency. The ruling side, however, maintained that the project is aimed at improving people’s lives and accused the opposition of obstructing development.

The debate began during the Question Hour as MLAs, including Sudhir Reddy and Kaleru Venkatesh, raised queries about the project. Responding to the questions, IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu stated that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the first phase has been completed, with an estimated cost of ₹6,000–7,000 crore. He added that around 1,435 structures may be affected, and the final enumeration process is currently underway.

BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao criticized the government, alleging that ministers were evading questions and blamed the Congress for turning the Musi into a polluted drain. He questioned how a DPR, which typically takes 18 months, was completed in just two months, and demanded that it be presented in the Assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka countered the criticism, accusing the opposition of not wanting the development of the Musi River and stating that the government aims to transform it into a key urban asset. He also assured that affected residents would be rehabilitated.

Tensions escalated further over issues related to public consultations and alleged displacement of the poor. Ministers defended the government’s approach, while opposition members continued to raise objections. Expressing dissatisfaction with the minister’s replies, BRS members staged a walkout from the Assembly.

The ruling government reiterated its readiness for a detailed discussion and urged the opposition to cooperate for the successful execution of the Musi development project.