Heat Wave Alert in Telangana after April 10; Temperatures May Hit 43°C

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience heat waves after April 10 and the day temperatures are expected to touch 41 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius in North and East Telangana, while 39 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.

The people must plan their journey accordingly, according to Telangana Weatherman.

In a post on ‘X’, he said, “After regular thunderstorms, controlled temperatures, it's time for a dry spell from today. Next two to three days, temperatures will be in normal range from 38 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius in North and East Telangana and 37 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.