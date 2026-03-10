Heat To Ease Briefly, Storms Likely Later

HYDERABAD: After several days of intense heat across the state, temperatures are expected to drop slightly over the next three days before another round of unstable weather sets in later this month.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Nizamabad was the hottest at 38.9°C, followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mancherial at 38.6°C, and Kumuram Bheem at 38.5°C.

Hyderabad recorded 36.5°C at the maximum, while Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 36.4°C, slightly above normal levels.

According to forecast for the coming days, temperatures are expected to ease slightly between March 9 and 11, bringing some relief after the recent heat spell. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain around 34–35°C in Hyderabad, 36–37°C in eastern Telangana, and 35–36°C in several other districts.

However, weather conditions could change again later in the month. Forecasts warn that strong thunderstorms, rain and hailstorms may occur between March 16 and March 23, with several districts likely to experience prolonged periods of unstable weather.

Officials say the coming days may bring temporary relief from the heat, but residents should remain prepared for sudden weather changes as the thunderstorm activity develops later in March.