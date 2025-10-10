Heartfulness Announces Curtain Raiser for 3rd International Conference on Health and Wellbeing-2025

Hyderabad: Heartfulness, in association with its collaborating partners including the Ministry of AYUSH, AIIMS New Delhi, ITRA, Jamnagar, ICMR-National Institute for Traditional Medicine has announced the Curtain Raiser for the 3rd International Conference on Health and Wellbeing (IHW) 2025, to be held at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the Global Headquarters of Heartfulness, Hyderabad on Friday, October 10, 2025, from 6 pm onwards. The main conference is scheduled for October 11 to 12, 2025, at the same venue.

Themed “Mind-Body Medicine for Cardiac Health, Lifestyle and Mental Wellbeing,” IHW 2025 will explore how integrative and spiritual approaches can transform heart health and overall wellbeing. The curtain raiser event will set the tone for this year’s international conference by bringing together eminent thought leaders and scientists from across the world who are at the forefront of mind-body medicine, integrative health, and consciousness studies.

The opening session titled “From Physiology to Spirituality: Rethinking Heart Health” will feature insights and addresses from Shri Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), Global Guide of Heartfulness; Dr. Deepak Chopra, Founder of Cyberhuman.ai and DeepakChopra.com; Dr. Georg Northoff, Canada Research Chair in Mind, Brain Imaging & Neuroethics at the University of Ottawa; Dr. Subhash Manchanda, Senior Consultant Cardiologist and Former Head of Cardiology at AIIMS; and Dr. Vishwajeet Kumar, Founder and Chief Scientist, Community Empowerment Lab.

The session will delve into how emotional regulation, mindfulness, contemplative practices and lifestyle directly influence cardiac wellbeing and how the convergence of science and spirituality can redefine modern healthcare.

The IHW 2025 conference, hosted at Kanha Shanti Vanam, will convene over 3000 participants from across the globe, including physicians, healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, students, and wellness enthusiasts. It will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, experiential workshops, and scientific sessions aimed at bridging traditional and contemporary healthcare approaches. The conference will see participation from globally renowned experts such as Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Dr. Srinath Reddy, Dr. Mimi Guarneri, Dr Judith Deutsch and Dr. Srikanth Mane, among others.

The three-day event will include skill-building preconference workshops on “Integrative Approaches to Health”, “Research Methods in Integrative Medicine” and others; and panel discussions on “Integrative Pathways for Cardiac Health”, “ Mind-Heart connection, Lifestyle and Wellbeing, “Stress, Loneliness and Their Effect on Cardiac Health,” “Yoga, Ayurveda and Cardiac Wellbeing,” and “Epigenetics and Heart Health.” It will also offer experiential sessions in yoga, meditation, and Heartfulness Polarity, along with research presentations, poster sessions, and wellness demonstrations.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “True health begins in the heart. When the heart, mind, and body are in harmony, life transforms from a pursuit of wellness to a state of balance and inner peace. IHW 2025 aims to bring together the scientific and spiritual communities to co-create a more integrated understanding of wellbeing.”

The IHW 2025 is supported by leading institutions including the AYUSH Ministry, ICMR-NITM, among others. It continues Heartfulness’ mission of combining ancient wisdom with modern science to advance holistic health and wellbeing on a global scale.



