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Heartbreak over cat death: 20-year-old girl takes own life in Hyderabad

Telangana
19 March 2026 1:15 PM IST

The police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

Heartbreak over cat death: 20-year-old girl takes own life in Hyderabad
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Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old girl took her own life by consuming poison following the sudden death of her adopted cat in Venkatadri Colony, Badagpet, within the Meerpet police station limits in Hyderabad.

The police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.
According to Shankar Kumar, Inspector of Meerpet Police Station, "A 20-year-old BSc student named Himabindu took her own life by consuming poison following the sudden death of her adopted cat yesterday. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and handed over to her parents. A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation."


Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
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