Health Worries Rise as Adilabad Hits 40ºC

Adilabad: Adilabad district is reeling under intense heat as temperatures soared to 40ºC, triggering health concerns among residents. The rising heat has forced parents to keep their children indoors during peak afternoon hours, while elderly people are also at high risk of heat-related ailments.

Government and private hospitals have reported a surge in patients experiencing dizziness, sunstrokes, and dehydration-related illnesses. Many residents, especially those working outdoors, are falling sick due to prolonged exposure to the scorching heat. To combat dehydration, people are turning to cooling drinks such as buttermilk, fruit juices, and coconut water. The sale of watermelons and tender coconuts has also seen a significant rise.

With heatwaves intensifying, the state government has announced revised school timings, enforcing a single-session schedule from March 15, offering relief to parents worried about their children's exposure to extreme temperatures.

Farmers in the region have adjusted their work schedules, completing their agricultural tasks early in the morning, before 11 am, to avoid heatstroke. Similarly, daily wage labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) have started their fieldwork in the early hours to escape the worst of the midday sun.

In rural areas, people returning from agricultural fields or other villages are taking shelter under trees to avoid the oppressive heat. Officials have been urged to set up shade structures and provide drinking water facilities at MNREGS work sites to ensure the safety of labourers.

Meanwhile, Adilabad district collector Rajarshi Sha has instructed officials to construct groundwater recharge structures under MNREGS to address water scarcity in agricultural fields, where irrigation motors are failing to draw adequate water. With temperatures expected to remain high, authorities are advising residents to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours.