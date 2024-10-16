Health Varsity To Reconsider Medical Fitness of PWD Candidate

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court directed the medical board to re-examine and assess the disability of a candidate afresh by assigning valid and cogent reasons. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, was dealing with a writ plea filed by Mariyam Rashid Hussain. The petitioner was aggrieved by the action of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences in not including her name in the list of eligible candidates under the ‘persons with disability’ (PWD) category for admission to MBBS/BDS courses for the academic year 2024-25 in Telangana. The petitioner contended that she was suffering from a permanent disability and in pursuance to that she was asked to report to the medical board in Nims, Hyderabad. On September 21, the university issued a list of eligible candidates under PWD category but her name was not included. Counsel for the petitioner argued that the medical board, constituted by the respondent university, had not assigned any reason for declaring the petitioner as ineligible under the PWD category. It was further argued that the petitioner’s disability was assessed only quantitatively and quantification of the disability was not reflected in the report. Counsel further submitted that the board’s report was bereft of reasons and that the petitioner was ready and willing to appear before it, once again. The panel considered the various judgments of the apex court and said that the report submitted by the board has to contain reasons as to why a particular candidate was not capable of pursuing the medical courses and how the impairment he or she suffers would impede or prevent pursuing the course effectively. The panel perused the report submitted by the university and said that it was evident that the medical board had not mentioned the extent of disability suffered by the petitioner and no reasons were contained in the report. The panel accordingly pointed out that action of the university in treating the petitioner as ineligible under PWD category cannot be sustained. The panel directed the petitioner to appear before the board on October 17. The panel made it clear that the board shall re-examine the petitioner and assess the disability of the petitioner afresh by assigning valid and cogent reasons in light of the observations and further clarified that depending upon its report and if the petitioner is found eligible for PWD category consideration, the university shall take further consequential action to permit the petitioner to participate in the third round of counselling.

Public meeting at temple gets nod

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court granted conditional relief to conduct a public meeting at Pochamma temple at Dilawarpur village. The public meeting was in protest against the construction of an ethanol factory at the village, in Nirmal district. Katikam Raja Reddy, the petitioner, and other farmers formed a committee to bring awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of the establishment of the industrial plant for production of ethanol on a large scale. The petitioner moved the High Court by filing a writ petition challenging the action of the sub-divisional police officer in rejecting the permission for conducting the meeting on the ground that section 30 of the Police Act is imposed in the district to maintain peace and harmony. Senior counsel V. Raghunath, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the purpose and objective of the committee was to check arbitrary and hazardous undertakings damaging the environment and ecosystem in the vicinity of villages. There is an inevitable contamination of agricultural land, which causes serious damage to the environment. It would affect not only the farmers but also the future generations, who would be deprived of a clean and healthy environment, he argued. Senior counsel further argued that the committee has been conducting relay hunger strikes for 80 days. He further pointed out that the refusal of permissions amounts to a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution of India. Senior counsel P. Sri Raghuram, appearing on behalf of the PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd, contended that there would be law and order problem as several cases were registered against the farmers. He argued that there were people who are in favour of the company as it provided job opportunities. The government pleader supported the impugned order passed by the police official and contended that there was a possibility of public outcry. The judge, after hearing both sides, imposed conditions while directing the police to permit the meeting. He directed that the petitioner to submit the list of speakers, and details of participants and take responsibility to avoid any untoward incidents and also not include any individual who has a criminal background during the meeting scheduled to be held from 11 am to 5 pm on October 18. The judge also directed police to take action against anyone posing a risk to the general public.

GHMC to seal restaurant in Jubilee Hills

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday took on record a statement by GHMC that steps are afoot to seal House of Prema, a restaurant on Road No. 34 at Jubilee Hills. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Prof. A. Gopalakrishna, a septuagenarian, complaining that opening of a restaurant in a residential area was contrary to the law. Senior counsel Sunil Ganu, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that earlier an attempt was made to establish a bar-cum-restaurant in the same premises under the name of House of One and Four Hospitality. In November 2023, a single judge of the court directed the excise commissioner not to consider the application for the bar and restaurant licence. The petitioner contended that now it was sought to be a restaurant, which also cannot be established in a residential area. Ganu argued that it is in zoning regulations and that the municipal authorities were not acting to prevent the restaurant. The GHMC however assured the court that it is taking steps to seal the premises.