Health official axed to death in Mahabubabad

Warangal: A health supervisor was brutally murdered near Bhajana Thanda on the outskirts of Mahabubabad district headquarters on Tuesday.

The deceased, Thati Partha Sarathi, 42, worked at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule School in Dantala Palli Mandal in Mahabubabad district. A resident of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Partha Sarathi daily commuted between Mahabubabad and his workplace.

The police said he was travelling to work after the festival holidays. He was intercepted on the way and attacked. Locals discovered his body in a chili field while his motorcycle was found abandoned on the road.

The police said Partha Sarathi was chased by assailants and was attacked with axes. His family members said this was not the first attack on him and he had been targeted in the past.

Mahabubabad SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan visited the spot and assured his family that all angles of the case are being investigated.