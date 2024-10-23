Health Minister Reviews ASCI Proposals

Hyderabad:Health minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha reviewed proposals of the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) to strengthen the hospitals under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) and the secondary health care directorate.

The minister said reports must be submitted on the needs of these facilities. He also insisted that basic healthcare services like general medicine, surgery, gynaecology, and paediatrics be made available at all TVVP hospitals.



In a separate review of Warangal hospitals, including Kakatiya Medical College and its affiliated facilities, the minister expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of officials in addressing patient concerns at MGM Hospital.



He warned that negligence in providing medical services would result in strict action, demanding all complains be resolved in two days.





