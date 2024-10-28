Health Minister Rajanarsimha Inspects Sangareddy Govt Hospital

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha inspected the Sangareddy Government Hospital on Sunday, speaking with patients at departments and examining the attendance register of doctors and staff. The minister emphasised the government’s efforts to strengthen public hospitals and directed officials to provide better medical care to patients.



He also enquired about the treatment of the students of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School (KGBV) in Nyalkal, who had fallen ill and were admitted to the hospital. The minister interacted with the students who were receiving treatment for symptoms like cough and breathlessness at the hospital. He offered support to the students, assuring them of better treatment.