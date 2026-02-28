Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha Launches HPV Vaccination Drive at King Koti Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha on Saturday launched the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive at King Kothi Hospital in Hyderabad.



The vaccination drive, which begins today, will continue for three months. For the first month, the HPV vaccine will be made available at all government general hospitals, area hospitals, and community health centres across the city. Subsequently, the vaccine will also be administered at primary health centres to ensure wider coverage.

The initiative aims to strengthen preventive healthcare measures and protect eligible beneficiaries against HPV-related diseases.