Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha Launches HPV Vaccination Drive at King Koti Hospital

Telangana
28 Feb 2026 12:22 PM IST

Three-month immunisation campaign to be rolled out across government hospitals and primary health centres in Hyderabad

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha.

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha on Saturday launched the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive at King Kothi Hospital in Hyderabad.

The vaccination drive, which begins today, will continue for three months. For the first month, the HPV vaccine will be made available at all government general hospitals, area hospitals, and community health centres across the city. Subsequently, the vaccine will also be administered at primary health centres to ensure wider coverage.

The initiative aims to strengthen preventive healthcare measures and protect eligible beneficiaries against HPV-related diseases.

DC Correspondent
