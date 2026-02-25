Health Minister Counters Harish on Warangal Hospital Claims

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, refuting statements made by BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao regarding the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital project, said that development was not about tall buildings, but about providing facilities, doctors, staff and equipment to deliver proper treatment.

Raajnarsimha alleged that the previous BRS government issued orders without ensuring infrastructure, faculty and staff, which affected the public health system. He said the Congress government has filled around 10,000 jobs, and plans to complete recruitment for another 7,000 posts within four months. He added that hospitals are being modernised and new services such as NCD clinics, day-care cancer centres, dialysis units and trauma care are being expanded.

Regarding the Warangal hospital, the minister claimed that less than 50 per cent of construction was completed when the government took charge and that building plans were frequently changed. He said the project will soon be finished with advanced super-specialty services and organ transplant facilities.