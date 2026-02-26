Health Department Announces Schedule for Cancer Policy, Chemotherapy at Day Care Centres

Hyderabad: The Telananga Health Department has announced a 100-day special campaign, titled Health Mission-100, from March 2 to June 9.

The campaign would focus on women, children, the elderly and vulnerable populations, and aim at quality improvement in public health facilities.

During the first phase (March 2–31), special drives will cover maternal, child, adolescent and geriatric health services, including anaemia screening, immunisation, cancer screening under Aarogya Mahila, and geriatric camps at 33 government general hospitals.

The highlights are a statewide women’s health drive on March 8, the International Women’s Day, and intensified immunisation sessions on March 16, the National Vaccination Day. The Tims Sanathnagar would host the inaugural event on March 19.

The Phase 2, from April 1 to 15, would focus on non-communicable diseases and cancer care, including the launch of a cancer care policy, establishment of a cancer registry, screening camps and mapping of chemotherapy services at district day-care cancer centres.

State-level recognition awards for doctors would be presented on April 7, World Health Day.

Phase 3, April 16–May 15, would prioritise communicable disease control and seasonal preparedness, including the TB-Mukt Telangana drive, HIV screening in prisons, and activation of heat-stroke management rooms at select hospitals in King Koti, Vanasthalipuram, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Asifabad.

The awareness programmes would coincide with World Red Cross Day (May 8) and International Nurses Day (May 12).

The final phase (May 16–June 9) would see the introduction of customised healthcare solutions, including upgrading 145 Urban PHCs into polyclinics, focused tribal health interventions, launch of a Haemophilia Policy, and Food Safety Mela campaigns.

The campaign would conclude with district report cards on Telangana Formation Day (June 2) and food safety awareness drives on World Food Safety Day (June 7), the department stated.