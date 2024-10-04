Health Camp Held at High Court

 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
4 Oct 2024 5:15 PM GMT
Chief Justice Alok Aradhe inaugurating the medical camp organised by TLSA, Osmania Hospital and Nirman on the High Court premises on Friday. Justice Sujay Paul and TLSA Member Secretary Panchakashari were present. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Alok Aradhe inaugurated a health camp at the Telangana High Court premises on Friday. The camp was organised by the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TLSA) in collaboration with Osmania General Hospital and Nirmaan organisation.

Different types of medical check-ups were done free of cost to the advocates and the staff of the High Court. Justice Sujoy Paul, a senior judge of the High Court and executive chairman of TLSA, and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, a judge of the High Court and chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee, have also graced the occasion.

