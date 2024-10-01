Health camp for sanitation workers

Hyderabad: Around 2,000 sanitation and entomology workers will receive free medical check-ups over the next 10 days. The drive was launched on Monday in the Kukatpally zone, where 192 workers were examined. Dr Sylvia Fernandez Rao, Scientist-E, and Sreedevi, a consultant from the NIN, held an awareness programme on nutrition and hygiene for the workers. The medical examinations were conducted by Dr Gopika and Dr Sobiya from the ESI Hospital.



