 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Health camp for sanitation workers

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 Sep 2024 11:01 PM GMT
Health camp for sanitation workers
x
Around 2,000 sanitation and entomology workers will receive free medical check-ups over the next 10 days. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Around 2,000 sanitation and entomology workers will receive free medical check-ups over the next 10 days. The drive was launched on Monday in the Kukatpally zone, where 192 workers were examined. Dr Sylvia Fernandez Rao, Scientist-E, and Sreedevi, a consultant from the NIN, held an awareness programme on nutrition and hygiene for the workers. The medical examinations were conducted by Dr Gopika and Dr Sobiya from the ESI Hospital.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
medical check up for sanitation worker free medical check up for tirupati sanitation worker AP news Andhra Pradesh news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick