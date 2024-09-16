Health Arrangements in Place for Tuesday Grand Immersion

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has directed the health department to make advance arrangements for the Ganesh immersion event on Tuesday. He instructed that health camps and ambulances should be available at immersion sites. Doctors and nursing staff must be on hand to provide medical care in case of emergencies.

Following the minister's orders, 30 health camps have been set up across Hyderabad at major Ganesh immersion locations. The minister said health officials must remain vigilant. In particular, with a large number of devotees and tourists gathering at Tank Bund and alongside the Hussainsagar, the minister instructed officials to ensure preemptive measures are in place to provide emergency medical services.

In accordance with the minister's orders, the health department has stationed doctors, nursing staff, and medical kits at 30 locations in Hyderabad, alongside ambulances.