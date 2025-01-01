Water Released from Lower Manair Dam for Rabi Season

KARIMNAGAR: District collector Pamela Satpathy on Tuesday released water from the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir for irrigation needs in rabi season to the Ayukut farmers through Kakatiya canal here in Karimnagar.





Superintending engineer P. Ramesh told the collector that the officials prepared proposals for releasing 44,480 tmc water for rabi season and water will be available for irrigation needs of about 6,97,708 acres until March 31. The water will be released for the areas present under Zone-I and Zone-II through on and off mode, he said. Later, the collector inquired about the reservoir’s capacity and the ayacut area that will be covered under the reservoir and ordered officials to release water as per fixed schedule.Superintending engineer P. Ramesh told the collector that the officials prepared proposals for releasing 44,480 tmc water for rabi season and water will be available for irrigation needs of about 6,97,708 acres until March 31. The water will be released for the areas present under Zone-I and Zone-II through on and off mode, he said.

About 4,000 cusecs of water will be daily released by collecting 11 tmc of water from LMD and five tmc of water through SRSP project. At present the water storage capacity in LMD is about 22.870 tmc, he said .



Irrigation EE Naga Bhushan Rao, DE Srinivas AEs Vamshidhar, Deepika, Sanjana and Kiran were present along with others.

